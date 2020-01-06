Ellen DeGeneres recruits Dua Lipa to joke with shoppers in a video you should watch

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
New Year, Ellen herself!
Ellen Degeneres I can't stop joking people, and we wouldn't do it any other way. In his talk show The Ellen DeGeneres show, the host loves to put his staff in precarious situations all the time. From scaring them to making sure they are embarrassed in front of random strangers, nothing is off limits.
The queen of television during the day recruited musician Dua Lipa to help her with her last joke. In the video, the host sent Dua and one of his writers. Lauren to the world to mess with unsuspecting strangers. The unlikely couple crossed the World Market store in Los Angeles and only spoke the lyrics of the songs "New Rules,quot; and "Don & # 39; t Start Now,quot;.
In case you're wondering, no, those are not very easy songs to fit into a regular conversation. In fact, the ridiculous nature of some of the lyrics caused funny moments to share among unsuspecting shoppers.
Verses like: "A total of 180, crazy / Thinking about my way of being / Did my heartbreak change me? Maybe / But look where I ended up,quot; or "My love, it makes me feel like nobody else, nobody else / But my love, he doesn't love me, so I tell myself, I tell myself, "everything was fair game.
Dua may be a musician first, but something tells us that he could have a future in acting. The way he looked at shoppers and shared his heart with them in song form was absolutely funny. Fortunately for both women, many of the people they talked to had very encouraging words to offer.
After Dua told a woman that her love makes her feel like no one else, she was greeted with a word of encouragement. "Those are the people you want to be with," the buyer shared while trying to sneak away. Then, awkwardly, he offered the singer a high five in the hope that it would prevent him from revealing more intimate details of his love life in a store. Dua nailed this joke!
We look forward to seeing what other jokes Ellen has up her sleeve for this year!
