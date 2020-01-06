Ellen DeGeneres recruits Dua Lipa to joke with shoppers in a video you should watch

New Year, Ellen herself!

Ellen Degeneres I can't stop joking people, and we wouldn't do it any other way. In his talk show The Ellen DeGeneres show, the host loves to put his staff in precarious situations all the time. From scaring them to making sure they are embarrassed in front of random strangers, nothing is off limits.

The queen of television during the day recruited musician Dua Lipa to help her with her last joke. In the video, the host sent Dua and one of his writers. Lauren to the world to mess with unsuspecting strangers. The unlikely couple crossed the World Market store in Los Angeles and only spoke the lyrics of the songs "New Rules,quot; and "Don & # 39; t Start Now,quot;.

In case you're wondering, no, those are not very easy songs to fit into a regular conversation. In fact, the ridiculous nature of some of the lyrics caused funny moments to share among unsuspecting shoppers.