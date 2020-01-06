EFL live on Sky Sports: seven new games announced throughout February | Soccer news





Derby, Fulham and Hull will be shown live at Sky Sports in February

Sky Sports has announced seven other EFL games that will be shown live throughout February.

Swansea host Queens Park Rangers in a week-end clash at Liberty Stadium on February 11, a day before Sky Sports cameras take action from both Millwallclash with Fulham Y Bristol Citymeeting with Derby County, on Wednesday, February 12.

The last EFL matches will be shown live on Sky Sports Date Accessory Start time Tuesday february 11th Swansea City vs Queens Park Rangers 7.45pm Wednesday, February 12 Millwall vs Fulham 7.45pm Wednesday, February 12 Bristol City vs Derby County 7.45pm Friday February 14 Hull City vs Swansea City 7.45pm Saturday February 15 West Bromwich Albion vs Nottingham Forest 12.30 p.m. Friday, 21st of February Derby County vs Fulham 7.45pm Saturday, February 22 Brentford vs Blackburn Rovers 12.30 p.m.

A few days later, on February 14, the Swans have been selected for live coverage once again, while traveling to the KCOM stadium to face their play-off teammates. Casco city (Start at 7:45 p.m.), while West brom face Nottingham Forest in the midday clash of Saturday February 15 to complete the coverage of the live weekend.

Derby County then you will be welcome Fulham to Pride Park on Friday, February 21 (beginning at 7:45 p.m.) and Brentford assume Black burn the next day (12.30 p.m. start).

All EFL games announced live on Sky so far …

January

Saturday 11: Brentford vs. Queens Park Rangers, 12.30 p.m.

Sun 12: Cardiff City vs Swansea City, 12 p.m.

Friday 17: Fulham vs. Middlesbrough, 7.45pm

Saturday 18: Queens Park Rangers vs. Leeds United, 12.30 p.m.

Sun 19: Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town, 12.00 p.m.

Mon 20: West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City, 8.00 p.m.

Friday 24: Sunderland vs. Doncaster Rovers, 7.45pm

Friday 31: Derby County vs Stoke City, 7.45pm

February

Saturday 1: Hull City vs. Brentford, 12.30 p.m.

Tuesday 11: Swansea City vs Queens Park Rangers, 7.45pm

Weds 12: Millwall vs. Fulham, 7.45pm; Bristol City vs Derby County, 7.45pm

Fri 14: Hull City vs Swansea City, 7.45pm

Saturday 15: West Bromwich Albion vs. Nottingham Forest, 12.30 p.m.

Friday 21: Derby County vs Fulham, 7.45pm

Sat 22: Brentford vs. Blackburn Rovers, 12.30 p.m.