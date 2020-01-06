DraftKings LSU vs. Clemson DFS Picks: confrontation tips for the CFP National Championship game

LSU vs. Clemson in the CFP National Championship game assures us one thing: the Tigers will be national champions. However, beyond that, it is a game with two-star QB, two big RBs, tons of talented WRs and many points that certainly expect to be scored. That means putting together an alignment of DraftKings Showdown provides a lot of different approaches to DFS to make choices for the final game of the college football season.

The approach we have taken is to put almost all of our chips in LSU. In addition to Clemson's Travis Etienne, it is the Joe Burrow and Co. Clemson show that will provide a more rigid test than Oklahoma did, but there should still be aerial success for LSU.

DraftKings Showdown National Championship DFS Picks: LSU vs. Clemson

Captain (price 1.5x, points 1.5x): WR Ja & # 39; Marr Chase, LSU ($ 12,900)

Chase was the best LSU catcher during the regular season, but it was Justin Jefferson who got all the love of the semifinal with his four touchdown catches in the first half. We will try to get Chase back to his main role at a much better value than Jefferson for the title game.

FLEX: QB Joe Burrow, LSU ($ 12,800)

What fun would it be to make this lineup with the winner of the Heisman Trophy and probably the number 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft? That's right, it's not fun. I would have no problem paying here to play Trevor Lawrence, but in an alignment that inclined me to do LSU, I could also go for Burrow.

FLEX: RB Travis Etienne, Clemson ($ 9,400)

Etienne is our only representation of Clemson. LSU had a solid defense this season, and it seems that if a team slows down in this one, it will be Clemson. Etienne is still too talented and will see a solid touch volume regardless of the score line, so it will produce enough to make it worthwhile.

FLEX: WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU ($ 6,800)

The third LSU receiver occasionally appears for a great play or finds the final zone. With how much LSU will throw it into this, hope Marshall also gets his fair share of goals.

FLEX: WR / TE Thaddeus Moss, LSU ($ 4,200)

Moss is listed as WR in DraftKings, but it really fills the initial role of TE for LSU. Randy Moss' boy caught a touchdown in the semifinal and has at least four caught in three of LSU's last four games, so there is a decent floor here.

FLEX: K Cade York, LSU ($ 3,800)

The only players you can feel good about with this cheap in DFS college competitions are the kickers, because at least you know they will play. With so much LSU offense here, we will polish it with York.