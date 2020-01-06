Dom Sibley of England savors the "addictive,quot; feeling of the maiden Test Century against South Africa | Cricket News

"It does not mean that I will rest on my laurels, I will train hard and I hope to peel another couple this series,quot;

















Dom Sibley reflects on a memorable day after hitting his first century of tests to put England in a dominant position on day four of the second test against South Africa

England opener Dom Sibley says his first century of testing against South Africa has only fueled his desire to follow him with hundreds more internationals.

Sibley, who is playing in his fourth test, completed his ton the fourth morning in Cape Town and finished undefeated in 133 before England declared, setting his hosts a daunting victory target of 438.

Now, the 24-year-old Warwickshire batter has his sights set on reaching three figures again during the remaining two events of the series, also live at Sky Sports Cricket later this month.

"The first one, here against a really good attack, obviously makes you think you can do it, and I just want to keep doing it to be honest," said Sibley, who resumed 85 not at the beginning of the game.

"That feeling was quite addictive. It does not mean that I will rest on my laurels, I will train hard and I hope to strip another couple this series."

"I think it's probably one of the best days of my life. I didn't sleep well last night, 15 races were never so many!

"I was a little nervous in '95 when I removed one (Kagiso) Rabada and luckily I turned around and saw him running towards the ropes. So it was a great advantage to get over the line."

Sibley and Ben Stokes joined forces to take England's lead above 350 on the fourth morning

"As soon as I saw it, I was thinking & # 39; even if I border it, it will surely happen (to the gardener) Vernon Philander! Fortunately he came out of the middle and went over the rope.

"Cape Town is a good place for me. I have been here on a couple of tours of the Surrey Academy and trips under the age of 19, so there are good memories and now another one to add to the collection."

Sibley's place on the England side had been questioned after he failed to forge a substantial score during his first three Tests, two against New Zealand and then the first of the current series in South Africa.

He had also worried about the turn with the left arm of Black Caps bowler Mitchell Santner, then Keshav Maharaj of South Africa, but he clung to his unorthodox and open-chest batting technique in Cape Town.

1:33 See the best shots of the first Test one hundred Sibley for England, who scored against South Africa in Cape Town See the best shots of the first Test one hundred Sibley for England, who scored against South Africa in Cape Town

"In fact, I moved a little on my stumps," Sibley explained. "My strength is to play straight and cross my leg."

"So, having something in the eye line that I can leave alone and then put some offside is working. I was just trying to get back to what I was doing in the summer and I'm glad it was worth a little bit .

"You see that they write and say a lot of things. I know that my technique is different, but I will continue to do it my way, earn the right to hit the ground and keep doing it well."

England bowlers were forced to work hard during the second half of day four in Newlands, with the Proteas reaching 126-2 on the stumps when starter Pieter Malan hit an undefeated 63.

James Anderson raised hopes of England's victory by firing Zubayr Hamza on the penultimate day

However, the mood of the tourists was raised by a late attack by James Anderson, who caught Zubayr Hamza to take the night watchman Maharaj to the fold.

"We need eight wickets, we hope to create eight opportunities and obviously we will have the second new ball at some point," Sibley added.

"It was a great advantage to get the wicket at the end, with Jimmy producing the products again. Hopefully we can get rid of Maharaj in the morning and then make some raids."

Will England beat South Africa in the second round? Find out live at Sky Sports Cricket starting at 8am on Tuesday.