Does Kanye West plan to bring Sunday service to Europe and Africa?

According to reports, the rapper & # 39; Follow God & # 39 ;, who celebrated the first anniversary of his evangelical movement in December, put his & # 39; only approach & # 39; 2020 to bring the word of God to people around the world.

Kanye west According to reports, he seeks to bring his evangelical movement "Sunday Service" worldwide in 2020.

Last month (December 19), the rapper celebrated the first anniversary of the weekly music and praise concerts at the Union Rescue Mission shelter in Los Angeles. Slum, stating that "this saved my life".

"This was an alternative to opioids, it was an alternative to pornography," he said.

According to TMZ, after the presentations in the United States and in Jamaica, the star is now looking to take the concept to Europe and Africa this year, with the publication informing that its "muse and only focus" is to bring the Word of God to People all over the world. .

Sources close to the star said that Kanye no longer has an interest in traditional tours for his music, but that he plans to continue recording gospel songs with his choir, which he continues to finance from his own pocket.

In early 2019, the star released the gospel album Jesus Is King, and then released Jesus Is Born with the Sunday Service Choir on Christmas Day (December 25).

It was previously reported that Kanye planned to take Sunday touring service with the famous pastor and televangelist Joel Osteen, with the couple conspiring for sermons in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Chicago and Detroit.

According to reports, a date has been reserved at the Yankee & # 39; s Stadium in New York on May 2, 2020, with more stops at high capacity locations to follow.