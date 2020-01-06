Denise Richards, reportedly, is not speaking in terms with some of her co-stars of RHOBH: here's why!

It is rumored that Denise Richards no longer talks to some of her co-stars in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. This occurs in the middle of his great drama with Brandi Glanville and it seems that his enmity is part of the reason he is out with a couple of the other ladies.

There is a new season of RHOBH on the way, but although it has not yet been aired, it seems that there is already drama and involves Denise Richards and some others in the program.

That said, some fear that Denise will end up leaving the series as a result of her fights with the other stars.

Privileged information on the set tells HollywoodLife that the cast "is completely divided and divided,quot; due to the enmity of Denise and Brandi.

Apparently, he has really managed to create a gap between Denise and some of the others.

The source said that although he is still in contact with some, there are also others he is not talking to!

The newcomer Garcelle Beauvais defended her and that is why Denise is grateful, for which the two are on good terms.

The source explained to the same media outlet that ‘Women are still filming the current season and just want her to be honest and sincere about the things she has said, since they were very hurt. This caused a big crack in the cast. The only one who jumped in his defense was Garcelle. "

At this time, the details of the meat are not yet known, as it seems that they do not want to spoil the new season by revealing too much before it airs.



