Getting rid of unwanted facial hair is a task for many of us, so imagine how Crystal must feel.

The Southern California resident, new mother and patient of plastic surgery had been dealing with the hairy consequences of a 20-year-old skin graft since childhood when she approached Drs. Paul Nassif Y Terry Dubrow during the new tonight Botched episode. After a twisted dog bite left her with a huge laceration on a cheek, Crystal underwent several surgical procedures, the last of which consisted of repairing her facial wound with groin tissue.

Shortly after surgery, Crystal noticed that several oddities began to take shape in and around the newly placed piece of skin. "The patch on my face may seem like a heart, but I don't love it," he told the Botched cameras, explaining that the discolored area began to sprout hairs that refused to disappear, no matter how many cosmetic remedies he has tried.

"It's genital hair," he sighed, before presenting his situation to Drs. Nassif and Dubrow for the first time. After a lifetime with his peculiar skin graft, the birth of Crystal's daughter Fury"That he was six months old when his mother met him Botched doctors finally prompted her to seek a corrective operation.