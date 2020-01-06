Delete the & # 39; & # 39; genital hair & # 39; & # 39; Crystal's face doesn't come out as planned

Getting rid of unwanted facial hair is a task for many of us, so imagine how Crystal must feel.
The Southern California resident, new mother and patient of plastic surgery had been dealing with the hairy consequences of a 20-year-old skin graft since childhood when she approached Drs. Paul Nassif Y Terry Dubrow during the new tonight Botched episode. After a twisted dog bite left her with a huge laceration on a cheek, Crystal underwent several surgical procedures, the last of which consisted of repairing her facial wound with groin tissue.
Shortly after surgery, Crystal noticed that several oddities began to take shape in and around the newly placed piece of skin. "The patch on my face may seem like a heart, but I don't love it," he told the Botched cameras, explaining that the discolored area began to sprout hairs that refused to disappear, no matter how many cosmetic remedies he has tried.
"It's genital hair," he sighed, before presenting his situation to Drs. Nassif and Dubrow for the first time. After a lifetime with his peculiar skin graft, the birth of Crystal's daughter Fury"That he was six months old when his mother met him Botched doctors finally prompted her to seek a corrective operation.
"If we can make (the patch) as small and minimal as possible, it would be perfect," he said, but the surgical solution was significantly more complicated than it seemed. To remove the initial skin graft and close the remaining space, Nassif would need to insert a tissue expander under the skin along Crystal's jaw during his initial surgery (another surgery to remove the expander and, hopefully, seal the wound forever would come later).
"That will give us more skin elasticity," Nassif said. "Then, when we take out the expander, we can cut the skin graft and then move that extra tissue to the defect and close it." And all this without accidentally relocating "critical anatomical structures,quot; such as the lower eyelid, upper lip, etc.
Fortunately, Crystal's first surgery went smoothly. But when Dr. Nassif opted to perform the second a few weeks earlier than originally planned, he encountered some problems at the table.
"(The skin is) tight, which means that the expander could probably have gone up a little more," he said. "Ah, s – t. We will have to make an incision around the smile line to lift and lift this tissue."
Nassif kept the additional intervention to a minimum, and Crystal disappeared from the operating room in a short time. At 13 weeks after the operation, she and her daughter returned to their old life with a new hope for the future.
"Before I was too self-conscious," Crystal recalled. "And now, I don't care that Sana has to pass 21 questions about what's on my face. I'm excited, I feel beautiful … it's like a closed chapter."
