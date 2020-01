When she was interrogated about her pregnancy, the actress replied: "Does it look like I am pregnant? I will ask you when I will plan (have a family). If you give me permission, I will. If I get pregnant, then you will see him in nine months." Well, that should solve the rumors for now, we are guessing. Deepika will soon be seen alongside Vikrant Massey in Chhapaak of Meghna Gulzar, which is based on the life of the acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal.