Decolonizing Jesus Christ | Christendom

Christians around the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Some do it on December 25 and others on January 7, depending on which church or liturgical calendar they follow.

Given the overwhelming hegemony of Western Christianity in Europe, America, Australia and throughout the colonized world, where European Christianity has been the vehicle of colonization, celebrating Jesus' birthday in early January has become an occurrence. belated

But why? The difference is not just liturgical, canonical or doctrinal. It is also cultural, historical and the prelude to decolonizing Christ and Christianity.

The Eurocentric hegemony of Christian practices and the perceptions of its central figure, Jesus Christ, have systematically set aside other rites and conceptualizations of his figure. Changing the point of emphasis from one branch of Christianity to another, or any other religion, points to the multiplicity of ways in which a religious figure like Jesus has been celebrated.

While millions of Eastern Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, it is an opportune time to review how he has imagined it over time and throughout the world.

Revolutionary Jesus

For those familiar with Jaroslav Pelikan Jesus' magnificent book through the centuries: his place in the history of culture (1999), this is not unusual for a different cultural environment that gives birth to a different figure of Christ.

In his study, we find a floating figure of Jesus who moves from a Jewish rabbi in the first century after his birth, to "the light of the Gentiles,quot; and "the king of kings,quot; during the Roman Empire in the second and third centuries. , "the cosmic Christ,quot; after the encounter with Platonism, "the Son of man,quot; in the work of St. Augustine in the fifth century and "the Prince of peace,quot; during the Reformation in Western Europe in the sixteenth century.

In more recent times, the figure of Jesus Christ has been used to bring Christianity closer to the dispossessed masses and address their urgent political needs. In the turbulent 50s and 60s, for example, the so-called liberation theology emerged in Latin America, which emphasized the image of Jesus as a revolutionary figure, fighting for social justice and the rights of the poor and marginalized.

In the context of right-wing dictatorships, deranged capitalism and growing repression and exploitation, liberation theologians combined elements of Marxism with basic precepts of Christianity, thus rebelling against the politically and socially conservative Catholic Church.

They joined with a variety of political movements, including those of indigenous and labor rights. The figure of Jesus as a revolutionary faith reinvigorated in local communities and reorganized religious practices from top to bottom.

Issa ibn Maryam

Despite the political hegemony of Western Christianity, throughout the world several cultures have also embraced Jesus Christ and imagined it in different ways.

In Islam, the figures of Christ and his mother Mary appear with love in the Koran, where a whole chapter bears his name. But its presence in Islamic culture goes beyond its mention in the Koran.

They occupy a prominent place in Islamic literature (in Arabic, Persian, Turkish, Urdu, etc.), as demonstrated by the Palestinian historian Tarif al-Khalidi in his seminal work The Muslim Jesus: Sayings and stories in Islamic literature (2001). Khalidi brought to the English-speaking world a great deal of information about the centrality of the figure of Christ in Muslim literary and poetic imagination, as well as in Islamic doctrinal debates and disputes.

Khalidi's emphasis was the distinction between the Quranic Jesus and the Jesus that arose in particular in the mystical tradition of Islam as a pattern prophet of ascetics. That distinction marks the space between the Koranic revelation and the long history of several peoples who historically cultivated love and affection for a prophet they considered theirs.

As the Khalidi text shows, the Muslim Christ is a central figure in a multitude of hermeneutical contexts different from the Christian context. Here Jesus becomes a figure of mystical meeting with the divinity very different from a theological premise of the Trinity.

in a beautiful qasideh of the Persian poet and philosopher Naser Khosrow (1004-1088) we read:

When you have a sword in your hand, you should not kill people,

God will never forget the wrong done

Jesus once saw a murdered person on his way

He wondered and asked:

Who did you kill to get killed in return?

And who will kill the man who killed you?

Do not harass people who knock on your door with your finger,

So that nobody bothers you by knocking your door with your fist!

Such references to Jesus Christ abound in Muslim sources in various languages. For poets and philosophers like Naser Khosrow, mystics like Rumi and Ibn Arabi, Christ was not a strange figure. He was one of his.

The emergence of the figure of Christ in the immediate historical vicinity of millions of Arab and Iranian Christians of various denominations raises the inevitable question of the interface between the figure of Christ in the Gospels and in Islamic sources, as what some have called "The Fifth Gospel,quot;, because if we gather all references to Christ in poetic, literary, mystical and philosophical Islamic contexts, we will have a solidly Islamic Jesus.

Jesus of the east

The fascination for the life of Jesus Christ has not been limited to Europe and its immediate neighborhood, the "Middle East." In his book Jesus in asia, the theologian R S Sugirtharajah shows how the figure of Jesus was released from his Eurocentric confinements and assumed a global dimension in several works.

In 7th-century China, with the permission of Emperor Taizong, missionaries from the Eastern Church and local converts produced several texts about Jesus, positioning him within the Chinese context. Almost 1,000 years later, under the patronage of Mughal ruler Akbar, a Jesuit monk wrote a different volume about the life of Jesus, trying to address various problems in seventeenth-century India and the theological concerns of the local population.

In addition to these state-sponsored texts, which allowed Christian foreigners to open an open debate with local religions, there were other works in Asia in which Jesus occupied a central place, often challenging both official power and colonial impositions of the western missionaries. .

Consider the use of the image of Jesus during the Chinese Taiping revolution, led by Hong Xiuquan, a Chinese convert to Christianity who wanted to impose a new theocratic government in China in the mid-19th century; the centrality of their suffering and poverty in the Korean Minjung movement for democratization and social justice in the 1970s and 1980s; or the reconstruction of his life and his teachings, and his infusion with the Hindu tradition in the context of the Indian anti-colonial struggle.

In fact, the figure of Jesus Christ has come to represent many different visions and has fulfilled various functions throughout time and throughout the geography. In commemorating the 2020 anniversary of his birth, amidst the worldwide turmoil, tension and uncertainty, perhaps the multiplicity of meanings he has embodied should make us rethink the dominant narratives among Christians, Muslims, Jews, Hindus, Buddhists and other believers in all the world.

The question we face today is much more than remembering how historically we have loved and honored Jesus, but if his figure has a contemporary meaning for us in our days and problematic times and if we can imagine a future through his life and his example.

How would it be, how would it be, how would Jesus feel when the reign of sectarian fanaticism, imperial arrogance and colonial conquest have finally been exhausted and the need for truth and reconciliation begins from his birthplace in Palestine and spreads throughout the world?

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.