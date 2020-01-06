DaBaby released from Miami jail !!

DaBaby was released from jail on Saturday night after an arrest warrant was withdrawn, according to correctional officials.

DaBaby was arrested in connection with a robbery that took place at 12:30 p.m. with the alleged victim as a promoter of concerts. A source told TMZ at the time that the promoter met with DaBaby and his team to pay for a concert, and the rapper believed that the promoter cut it by several thousand dollars. As one source said: "Things just got out of control."

The media reports that seven police cars stopped to stop the rapper. He was subsequently charged with battery.

After the police arrested the rapper in Miami, they found an arrest warrant in Texas, also charged with assault. This was later removed, and the artist was rescued from jail.

DaBaby must still address his arrest in Miami with his fans publicly.