DaBaby released from Miami jail !!

By
Bradley Lamb
DaBaby was released from jail on Saturday night after an arrest warrant was withdrawn, according to correctional officials.

DaBaby was arrested in connection with a robbery that took place at 12:30 p.m. with the alleged victim as a promoter of concerts. A source told TMZ at the time that the promoter met with DaBaby and his team to pay for a concert, and the rapper believed that the promoter cut it by several thousand dollars. As one source said: "Things just got out of control."

