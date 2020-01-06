Cynthia Bailey shares a behind-the-scenes look at her and Mike Hill's wedding photo shoot and fans debate the idea

Cynthia Bailey made her fans happy with lots of photos and footage of her and Mike Mill's wedding session. Check out some fairytale posts below.

Someone asked: ‘Are you already married and the wedding will not be issued until October of this new year? I'm so confused. & # 39;

Another follower replied: "I think it's probably for the show. This is super early. Normally I have seen where only the bride does a session or both do a normal photo session. Anyway, this is very early. Maybe there is a schedule conflict with Mike's schedule or maybe because of invitations. "

Someone said: ‘I like it for you, Mrs. Cynthia. I think Ana really congratulates you, vice versa. I like that he is established and does not try to find himself, especially in his dime. I was watching him on his sports show and he was certainly in his area. I am enjoying your evolution. Thanks for Sharif with us. God first. & # 39;

An Instagram installer posted this: ‘¡¡Ur impressive! But something is wrong with Mike … I don't know if maybe it's because of the influence … being on television. "

Someone said: ‘Awwww. He is watching you as I think you are going to share lick your fingers … "Congratulations beautiful @ cynthiabailey10,quot;.

One commenter said: W Wow, the same date as my wedding! Congratulations !!! And you look beautiful. "

Another commenter said: "Congratulations my dear, I really hope that God will grant a wedding to every person who wants it because it is a beautiful feeling."

Not long ago, Kenya Moore was criticized by fans for allegedly ruining Cynthia's wedding.

Kenya said she didn't want to ruin anything and was excited about everything.



