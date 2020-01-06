Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill seen in wedding dress!

This is not a drill. Cynthia Bailey may have married her fiance Mike Hill at a wedding this weekend.

The Shade Room revealed exclusively photos where the Real Housewives of Atlanta couple appeared dressed as a bride. Cynthia was seen in a beautiful white dress and veiled with Mike swinging in a sharp suit.

The cameras were definitely rolling, but the site could not confirm whether the two said "yes,quot; or not.

Anyway, fans immediately went to the comments section to congratulate the supermodel they have seen go through an unpleasant break with Peter Thomas.

"Cynthia kisses many frogs but she definitely found her prince," said one.

"Awwww so happy that his thirst is gone," joked another.

This social media user added: "I am very happy for you @ cynthiabailey10. I absolutely love the woman you are."

The couple could very well be posing for the wedding photos.

However, it would not be a big surprise if CHill decided to hold a quick wedding after his October engagement and the original plans to get married on October 10 this year.

Cynthia and Mike have made it clear that they should not waste more time without being husband and wife.

Bailey wasn't even sure after her divorce from Peter if she ever wanted to remarry, but after meeting Hill, she went from drowning in pain to being thirsty for a proposal.

In March, she talked about the existence of getting married this year.

‘Well, I want to marry this man. I love this man. We have time. When Mike is ready and when God is ready, it is when we will get married. However, I predict that Mike and God will be ready sometime next year. Praise the Lord! You know it's crazy, we talk about it all the time. I've been married before, Mike has been married before. We already have children, we are enjoying the process. "

