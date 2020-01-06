Curtis Jones received a tip from Steven Gerrard to star in Liverpool – Stephen Warnock | Soccer news

"(Jones) simply passes to the previous players, which makes it seem so easy and easy," former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock told SSN

















Stephen Warnock believes that Curtis Jones has the potential to become a top player for Liverpool

Liverpool's goal hero Curtis Jones was imagined by Steven Gerrard to go straight to the top of the game, says Stephen Warnock.

Jones grabbed the glory of the Merseyside derby with a spectacular 25-yard drive ahead of Jordan Pickford to give him his victory over Everton in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Warnock remembers being amazed at the Liverpool player when he saw the young man play for Gerrard's Under-18 team in St George's Park.

"I remember leaving the field and telling Steven, & # 39; who is number 10? & # 39; Because he simply passes to the previous players, which makes it seem so easy, so easy," Warnock said Sky sports news.

Steven Gerrard saw potential in Jones when he played for the under 18s of the club

"Steven turned around and said Jones has everything to become a superior player. If his attitude is correct, he will reach the top."

"That comes from someone like Steven. Jones is maturing and is under the right manager who is giving him confidence to go out and express himself, to play the way he wants."

Jones is Liverpool's youngest scorer in a Merseyside derby since Robbie Fowler in 1994

Gerrard posted a picture of Jones on Instagram in gratitude for the midfielder's performance after Sunday's game, with the caption "I love it boy."

Warnock was also impressed with the balance of the Liverpool team after Jurgen Klopp made nine changes despite playing against an Everton team.

Warnock said: "There is an incredible balance for the Liverpool team. To put Liverpool's record on the line at Anfield, putting a young team like that and believing they can get the right result, I thought it was brilliant."

"The biggest challenge for Klopp was how you are going to be in so many competitions this season with the team you have."

"It was a risk and it was worth it."