Cowboy "dysfunction,quot; under Jerry Jones won't change with new coach Mike McCarthy, fears Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman dropped bombs on the field for the Cowboys throughout his 12-year career as a player. Now he is throwing them to Cowboys.

The 53-year-old Fox NFL analyst has criticized the way his former team is managed, and criticisms of the franchise are becoming more frequent and public. Aikman said recently that he would be interested in the work of Dallas general manager, but that the owner of the "stubborn,quot; team Jerry Jones would not allow it. In December, Aikman said the Cowboys' problems have been evident for two decades.

Over the weekend, Aikman unleashed another spike during an interview with Mike Doocy of Fox 4 Sports, qualifying the handling of the now former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett as unprofessional, and that they did not offer him the same respect he had given the organization.

"He committed everything he had to the organization and to do the best job he could. He made it a priority, and he committed himself. Breakups are always difficult. We all understand that at whatever level they occur, but I don't & # 39; I don't know that after everything he gave and committed to this organization, he received the same in return. "When the organization was not willing, for whatever reason, and I don't know the background stories, but when the organization was not willing to go out publicly and say: & # 39; We are looking for a new coach & # 39 ;, and still Al At the same time, reports are emerging that they are interviewing potential new candidates for the position of head coach, that is disappointing, I think that in many ways sheds light on some of the dysfunctions, if desired, within the organization and type of how they got to the point where they are now. "

MORE: Cowboys hire Mike McCarthy as coach

Aikman went on to say that the power structure, the coach who reports directly to Jones, is part of the problem in Dallas, and that a new coach would not change the operation. Aikman added that "unfortunately not,quot; is confident that the structure in Dallas will change.

The Cowboys reportedly hired a new coach at Mike McCarthy on Monday, less than 24 hours after announcing that they had separated from Garrett. Aikman is a McCarthy fan, as evidenced in the interview, but reinforced that the Cowboys coach should be allowed to do his job without meddling in the office or Jones.

"Is it a good option? It's a good option if you allow the coach to be the coach and the voice," said Aikman. "So I think Mike, as he was in Green Bay, was the voice. He was the type that people responded to.

"At least you have to address that. You can't say & # 39; OK, so he can replicate that & # 39;. He can replicate that if he is given the same opportunity. Then, other people can do some special things, if they are give the chance. I think it’s up to the Jones family if they’re going to let someone have that opportunity. "

That "opportunity,quot; is whether the new HC, in this case, McCarthy reportedly, will have the full reign over the squad and will not have Jones and his family on his shoulder.