Connor McDavid completely strips Morgan Rielly of Maple Leafs and scores an incredible goal

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is a kind of reel machine featured at the moment, and he scored a goal to remember in his 6-4 team's victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

It all happened while McDavid and the Oilers led 5-3 with approximately eight and a half minutes to play at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. In a four-on-four situation, the center of the Oilers, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, forced a rotation just inside the defensive zone, allowing No. 97 to pick up the disc while returning to the center of the ice. Normally, fans, and opponents, can expect McDavid to light the jets and explode for the opposition's defense. But on his only visit to Toronto this season, the Oilers star had something else in mind for poor and poor Leafs defender Morgan Rielly.

McDavid moved slowly down the ice towards Rielly, the lone skater who stood between him and Toronto goalkeeper Michael Hutchinson, and began cutting towards the center, until suddenly, he was not there at all.

Rielly was caught with flat feet when McDavid did something like a football juke movement and activated the jets only at the top of the confrontation circle on the side of Hutchinson's glove. With the substitute captain of Toronto out of the way, McDavid carved back to the side of the Hutchinson blocker with a setback, only to go back to his right with lightning speed and shoot the disc just past the goalkeeper's glove.

The goal was McDavid's fourth point of the night and brought his total points to 69 this season. He now has two points on his Oiler line mate Leon Draisaitl, who scored a goal and recorded an assist on Monday, for the NHL overall score.