College football championship selections: SN predicts LSU over Clemson in the title game

The No. 1 LSU (14-0) meets No. 3 Clemson (14-0) in the college football championship game on January 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. It is a battle of tigers that will crown a 15-0 national champion for the second consecutive season.

Clemson will try to win his second consecutive national championship and run his winning streak to 30 consecutive games with Dabo Swinney. LSU will seek to win its third national championship this century, and the first under coach Ed Orgeron.

With that in mind, Sporting News staff makes their predictions for next Monday's game:

Clemson vs. Picks LSU

Bill Bender: LSU 38, Clemson 31

"I thought last year's quarterback between Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence would be the best game for the national title in history. I had a free year. This year, we have the next two No. 1 selections in the Draft of the NFL in Lawrence and SN Player of the Year Joe Burrow, and will present a show that resembles the first two playoff shootings between Alabama and Clemson. Don't underestimate Clemson in this place: they are good enough to win. , Burrow leads heroics in the late game in a game that increases the score in the second half LSU and Burrow go down in history as one of the best SEC teams of all time, Lawrence and Clemson will have to wait until next time career ". – Spree

Mike DeCourcy: LSU 37, Clemson 21

"Seeing Clemson escape from Ohio State in the semifinals convinced me of two things: the Tigers were no better than Ohio State, nor are they as good as LSU. LSU will run this game with ease. He won't enjoy the level of comfort he did in its semi against Oklahoma. That was a morning walk through a fresh meadow. At least they will have to sweat here, but Clemson will not stop the LSU offensive unless he simply falls too often in the red zone. "- DeCourcy

Vinnie Iyer: LSU 42, Clemson 38

"Lawrence may be the best prospect for long-term NFL quarterback than Burrow, but here Burrow will complete one of the best quarterback seasons in the history of college football, with a national title for his Heisman. Burrow will some more plays for open receivers. " Justin Jefferson and Ja & # 39; Marr Chase that Lawrence does with Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross. LSU will leave with its first championship in a dozen years taking advantage of the final possession of the game. "- Yesterday

Zac Al-Khateeb: LSU 38, Clemson 28

"Four teams played in the College Football Playoff semifinals on December 28, but only one looked like a championship caliber. Everyone expected LSU to score easily in Oklahoma, but their defensive effort, limiting the Sooners to 322 yards and forcing a rotation, he showed This team is not only playing well in all phases of the game, but it is also reaching its peak at the right time.Credit Clemson for a comeback victory over the State of Ohio, but some controversial calls and Buckeyes mistakes they helped the Tigers win. If LSU and Clemson play as they did in the semifinals, then LSU will throw themselves into victory. Swinney should have Clemson playing at a higher level at this stage, but that won't be enough against Orgeron, Burrow and Co. "- Al-khateeb