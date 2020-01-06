Colin Kaepernick calls the US terrorist attacks against black and brown people!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
The United States may be preparing for World War II after Trump's drone attack, which killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, but Colin Kaepernick wants the United States to recognize that these are acts of terrorism against people of color.

"There is nothing new about the US terrorist attacks against blacks and browns for the expansion of US imperialism," Kaepernick tweeted.

