Colin Kaepernick calls the US terrorist attacks against black and brown people!

The United States may be preparing for World War II after Trump's drone attack, which killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, but Colin Kaepernick wants the United States to recognize that these are acts of terrorism against people of color.

"There is nothing new about the US terrorist attacks against blacks and browns for the expansion of US imperialism," Kaepernick tweeted.

"The United States has always sanctioned and besieged black and brown bodies both at home and abroad. American militarism is the weapon exercised by US imperialism to enforce its vigilance and looting of the non-white world."

On Saturday, the United States deployed more than 3,500 soldiers based in Fort Bragg in the Middle East when Iran promised to seek "a severe revenge,quot; for the murder of its most famous commander, Soleimani, in the drone attack that took place in Baghdad .

In social networks, some speculated that there could be a draft, but there are several reports that many have already voluntarily signed up and are ready to fight for their country since the drone attack.