Christian Bale Eying & # 39; Thor: Love and Thunder & # 39; Role

According to reports, the actor of & # 39; Dark Knight & # 39; He is in talks to star in the fourth film of & # 39; Thor & # 39 ;, which will have Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman repeating their roles as God of Thunder and Jane Foster, respectively.

Christian bale He is looking to join another comic book franchise, eight years after the end of his period in the Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy. According to reports, the Academy Award-winning actor is in talks to star in the upcoming Marvel movie "Thor: love and thunder".

Collider was the first to report the news, but nothing is yet known about the role offered to Bale. If you seal the deal, it will star in front Chris Hemsworth, who is repeating his role as the God of Thunder, and Natalie Portman, who is willing to repeat her role as Jane Foster, in the next movie.

Tessa Thompson will also repeat it "Thor: Ragnarok"role as Valkyrie while Taika Waititi, which is ready to redirect the fourth film, will once again provide Korg's voice. Both Valkyrie and Korg appeared in the great Marvel blockbuster of 2019 "Avengers Final Game", along with Thor and other more powerful heroes on Earth.

In "Love and Thunder," Jane will become the first woman Thor. Speaking to Variety in October last year, Waititi hinted that he considered following a story similar to the comics of the film.

"I think it's a really powerful part of the books," he said about the battle of Jane's breast cancer. "I think it's really cool that I'm fighting this thing and there are two ongoing battles. Personally, I really love that story. But it remains to be seen if it ends in the movie."

He added: "We are not sure if we are going to make a complete survey of the whole story. These things change through filming and even when we are editing sometimes. Like, & # 39; We will get rid of that story where she is she has breast cancer. We'll change it for something else, or maybe she's fine. "

In the comics, Thor loses his superhero title after being unworthy of wielding his magic hammer, Mjolnir. A mysterious woman then takes the hammer and calls herself The Mighty Thor, while, in another place, Jane is diagnosed and treated for breast cancer.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is scheduled for a release on November 5, 2021 in the United States.

Bale won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe in 2011 for his role in "The fighter"He earned his second Golden Globe in 2019 for his portrayal of Dick Cheney in"Vice President (2018)"He is also widely known for playing Bruce Wayne also known as Batman in"The beginning of batman"(2005) and its two sequels. The British actor recently appeared on the big screen in the sports drama of James Mangold"Ford v Ferrari", which has earned him a nomination for the SAG Award.