Christian Bale and Russell Crowe absent from gold balloons due to forest fires and diseases

Christian Bale and Russell Crowe are both for the Golden Globe Awards this year, however, they failed to attend the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton for two different reasons.

Reportedly, Crowe, who was nominated for his portrayal of Roger Ailes in a Showtime miniseries, decided to stay in Australia, his native country. Russell has properties in the nation under the siege of forest fires.

So far, Australian wildfires have devastated the nation, which has led to more calls for industries to do more about climate change, as natural disasters continue to worsen. The United States also dealt with its own forest fire problem last year, even in northern and southern California.

The connoisseurs who spoke with Variety claim that Bale, who is looking for an award for his work in Ford Vs Ferarri, could not go to the Golden Globes because he is sick. Christian, who lives in Los Angeles, was out of the nation on vacation when he suddenly got sick.

The same source told the publication that his medical professional told Christian not to fly. It is clear that Australian wildfires are hitting close to home for many in Hollywood, especially Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

Earlier today, it was reported that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman paid half a million dollars to a firefighting organization to help deal with Australian wildfires. According to Refinery 29, Kidman turned to his IG Stories earlier this week to express his concern about what is happening in his home country.

Keith Urban also addressed the situation in his IG account. According to Tom Cruise's ex-wife, there have been many people affected by the fires. While at an event for the Golden Globes at the beginning of the day, Nicole told People's journalists that she felt a little distracted by them.

In addition, a source close to the couple claims that Kidman and Urban have a property in the threatened area, however, reports claim that it has not been destroyed.



