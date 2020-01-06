Chrissy Teigen and John Legend surprised by the sassiness of Daughter Luna in a new video

%MINIFYHTML7bff28b764bddf70a20eb0b2062d32489% %MINIFYHTML7bff28b764bddf70a20eb0b2062d324810%

In the Instagram clip, you can hear that the 3-year-old girl gets cheeky with her father while enthusiastically receiving a new addition to her family, a poodle mix puppy.

Chrissy Teigen Y John legend They have been surprised by the cunning of their daughter. On Sunday, January 5, the "Lip sync battle"The co-host shared with her Instagram followers a video of her and her husband surprised by the way Luna, 3, called her father.

In the short clip entitled "Excuse me?", You could see the little girl in the couple being able to enter the room where the hitter "All of Me" was. Holding his family's new poodle mix puppy in his arms, he called his father by his first name to ask, "John, do you want to hug her?"

Hearing the shocking comment, John glanced at the camera before trying to put on a serious face while saying to his eldest son, "John? I'm not John. I'm your dad." Chrissy, who captured the interaction, couldn't hide her surprise while laughing in the background.

Luna's unexpected saying came after Chrissy and John adopted a new pet in their family. The same day he uploaded his daughter's video, Chrissy made use of his social media account to introduce his family's last furry friend, Petey. Along with a cute puppy video, she wrote: "Welcome to the family, Petey!"

The Sports Illustrated model was thanked Ellen Degeneres as well as The Wagmore Pet Hotel & Spa for making her and her family "know this adorable little rescue family." She added, "This little guy grabbed our hearts first and will retain him forever!"

Days before, Ellen again posted photos of Petey and her rescued family through The Ellen Show. "Extreme situation. 10 dogs need help now! 8 puppies plus mom and dad," the publication said. "None have any background checks. We need to raise $$ to cover the costs. Please, if you can send even $ 5, it will help! Venmo is wagmorpets dogs and puppies will be available soon. But right now we have to make sure they are safe and healthy. "

Chrissy and John were always fond of canines. They have several English and French bulldogs before taking Petey home. In 2018, they lost their English bulldog which he referred to as his "firstborn," Puddy. Sharing his anguish for the lost at that time, he wrote in a tribute to Instagram: "I always knew he would lose a piece of me when he left us. I feel the hole now. I will love you forever, my boy."