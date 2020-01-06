Chris Hemsworth promises $ 1 million for Australian forest fire relief efforts

Chris HemsworthJoins the list of celebrities who use their platform and resources to help combat the devastating wildfires that have spread across Australia for months.

On Monday, January 6, Hemsworth went to Instagram to promise that he will donate $ 1 million to help Australia's wildfire relief efforts.

"As you know, forest fires in Australia have caused massive devastation (and) continue to burn. There is a warmer climate on the way (and) we are still at the center of everything," Hemsworth said in a statement. video posted on Instagram. "There are many difficult times ahead … and what we need is your support and your donations."

In addition, the actor urged his fans and followers to donate and support the fight against forest fires, telling people that every penny donated would help firefighters to the forefront and would go to the people, animals and communities that these Fires are deeply affecting.