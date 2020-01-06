Chris Hemsworth promises $ 1 million for Australian forest fire relief efforts

Wagner AZ / BACKGRID
Chris HemsworthJoins the list of celebrities who use their platform and resources to help combat the devastating wildfires that have spread across Australia for months.
On Monday, January 6, Hemsworth went to Instagram to promise that he will donate $ 1 million to help Australia's wildfire relief efforts.
"As you know, forest fires in Australia have caused massive devastation (and) continue to burn. There is a warmer climate on the way (and) we are still at the center of everything," Hemsworth said in a statement. video posted on Instagram. "There are many difficult times ahead … and what we need is your support and your donations."
In addition, the actor urged his fans and followers to donate and support the fight against forest fires, telling people that every penny donated would help firefighters to the forefront and would go to the people, animals and communities that these Fires are deeply affecting.
In his legend, the Australian actor wrote: "Like you, I want to support the fight against forest fires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. I hope you can contribute as well."
According to CBS News, about 12.35 million acres have been burned in Australia destroying more than 1,400 homes and taking the lives of some 23 people. In addition, fires have also claimed the lives of more than half a billion wild animals.
the Thor The actor continued: "Every penny counts, so anything you can gather is greatly appreciated. In my biography, I added links to support the firefighters, organizations and charities that are working to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging moment. … Beyond thanking everyone around the world for their good wishes and donations. It really makes a difference, so go deeper! I love you. "
During the weekend on the red carpet and ceremony of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, many celebrities continued to shed light on forest fires and urged viewers at home to donate and spread awareness.
More recent, Nicole Kidman Y Keith Urban He pledged to donate $ 500,000 to the Australian Fire Assistance Agency.
During the ceremony, as Russell Crowe He omitted the ceremony to protect his home from forest fires, still sent a message about the situation remotely after his victory in the Golden Globes.
Jennifer Aniston, who delivered the prize, also read aloud his acceptance speech, which said: "Make no mistake, the tragedy that unfolds in Australia is based on climate change. We need to act on the basis of science, plus our strength of Global work to renewable energies and respect our planet the only place it is. "
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML9fdccedf336ad65cf2e0dda84dd46aeb9%