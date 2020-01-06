Chris Brown's daughter, Royalty Brown impresses fans with her dance moves: she has her father's talent!

Chris Brown became a father for the second time, and he couldn't be happier these days. Ammika Brown gave the man a beautiful baby they called Aeko.

Now, Royalty Brown, Chris's daughter became an older sister, and many voices say this role definitely suits her.

Nia Guzman, the girl's mother, shared some videos with the beautiful young girl showing her dance moves, and fans are once again convinced that this girl definitely has her father's talent.

Watch the clips below and watch Royalty showing their best moves!

Someone commented: "As a father, as a daughter," and another follower said: "In due course, boy, you will have your father's dance moves."

Another follower said: "She is sooo cute, she is literally royalty."

A fan also talked about Royalty and said: ‘She will be a drug artist in the future. Just like his father. "

An enemy wrote: "Yes, we are not sure of his son, but this is definitely his daughter." The fact is that many people jumped into comments when Ammika posted her baby on social media, and they said Aeko didn't. Look like Chris at all.

Haters have been trying to cause drama and suggested that he might not be Chris's father, but the scandalous comments did not harm Chris and Ammika.

She shared a couple of new photos appearing on her favorite social media channel.

She looks amazing in her IG photos, especially considering she gave birth to her and Cris's baby, Aeko,



