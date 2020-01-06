



Kyle Long has announced his retirement after seven years in the NFL

Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long announced Sunday that he will retire after seven NFL seasons, and wrote on Twitter that "he will finally walk away and recover my body."

He has long thanked fans, coaches, general managers and owner of the Virginia McCaskey team, who turned 97 on Sunday, for his time with the Bears.

"I want you to know how lucky I am to have spent time in your city," Long wrote in a tweet.

"I became a man while playing in Chicago. Thank you."

He added in another tweet, "A special thanks to (former general manager) Phil Emery, (former head coach) Marc Trestman and the rest of the staff for bringing me in.

"Thank you and happy birthday to the young woman named Virginia too. (Current General Manager) Ryan Pace, thanks for keeping me close too."

He has played 77 games for the Chicago Bears for a long time since he was chosen in the 2013 Draft

Long, 31, lost 34 games in the last four seasons due to injury, including the last 12 games this season with a hip problem.

Prior to that, he had reached the Pro Bowl in his three seasons in the NFL and lost only one of the 48 games.

A first-round pick (20th overall) of Oregon in 2013, Long has played in 77 games (76 starts) for seven seasons, all with the Bears.

His father is Oakland Raiders Hall of Fame of defensive end Howie Long, and his brother, defensive end Chris Long, played 13 seasons with three teams, winning two Super Bowls.