Chester Bennington's widow, Talinda reveals that she remarried

Contrary to the reports, Talinda says she married her new husband on January 4 and not January 1, which would have been her 13th wedding anniversary with the musician. "With joy and love I want to clarify something. On January 4, I married a wonderful man, a great friend and a son this weekend. We celebrated with all our family and friends on the beautiful island of O & # 39; ahu,quot; , said. Explain On twitter. "The day we chose was a day of meaning, in many different ways."
The mother of three continues: "My anniversary with Chester was not my new wedding date. January 1 will always be the day I married Chester. I would never paint that day with anything else. For the tabloids who ran a false story , which prompts the wrong anger and pain, I ask you WHAT? To earn money? "
"Making money with a fake holder should be criminal," he adds.
Although Talinda is moving from her relationship with the Linkin Park Leader, she continues to honor her late husband. In her engagement announcement last year, the widow shared: "I am here to tell you that you can find love after the tragedy. That the death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you. My family, friends and my brothers Linkin Park will welcome the family with open arms. I will continue to honor Chester and continue my life's mission of making his death not in vain. "
Congratulations to Talinda for starting this new chapter in her life.
