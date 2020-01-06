Chester Bennington's widow, Talinda reveals that she remarried

Do not, Talinda Bennington did not marry her new husband in her and Chester BenningtonAnniversary.

Contrary to the reports, Talinda says she married her new husband on January 4 and not January 1, which would have been her 13th wedding anniversary with the musician. "With joy and love I want to clarify something. On January 4, I married a wonderful man, a great friend and a son this weekend. We celebrated with all our family and friends on the beautiful island of O & # 39; ahu,quot; , said. Explain On twitter. "The day we chose was a day of meaning, in many different ways."

The mother of three continues: "My anniversary with Chester was not my new wedding date. January 1 will always be the day I married Chester. I would never paint that day with anything else. For the tabloids who ran a false story , which prompts the wrong anger and pain, I ask you WHAT? To earn money? "