Celtic gives priority to the signing of the forward in the January transfer window | Soccer news

Odsonne Edouard has scored 16 goals in all competitions this period

Celtic hopes to conclude an agreement to sign a forward "as quickly as possible," says assistant chief John Kennedy.

The Hoops have relied heavily on Odsonne Edouard to lead the line this season, and have been linked to a move for Slovan Bratislava striker forward Andraz Sporar.

The Celts are currently in a warm weather training camp in Dubai, where Kennedy spoke with Sky sports news about the club’s plans for this month’s transfer window.

When asked if Celtic wants to bring a striker, Kennedy said: "There are some options that are happening in the background and will continue. And we would like to do it as quickly as possible."

Andraz Sporar has scored 20 goals in 26 games for Slovan Bratislava this season

"But it has to be right. We don't want to just jump into something that isn't quite right for us."

"So there is a lot of work behind the scenes. It is an area that we are trying to improve to give us more options. But I hope that in the next week or two we can give you a little more news about it."

Kennedy also revealed that he expects some players to leave Celtic Park in the coming weeks.

"We also have a rather inflated squad," added the Celtic assistant. "We have some guys that will probably go in the other direction."

"It's about achieving that right balance, with guys who need to go out and look for a new challenge or get some game time, but at the same time bring some additional quality to help our team and improve ourselves as a team." "

