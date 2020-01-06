Celina Powell hits Draya Michele's former Orlando Scandrick, but is rejected and called "messy"

Instagram

Orlando Scandrick is currently on the market after its separation from Draya Michele, but that does not mean that I will continue with anyone. The free NFL agent was recently beaten by the self-proclaimed thot Celina Powell, and made it clear that he had no intention of engaging with her even though she persisted.

An alleged private conversation between the two recently leaked online, dating from Christmas Day last year. Celina was the one who started the conversation and said: "So now you're single." After Orlando said he was "taking a break," she replied, "That's good, it always takes time for you, so I try to meet you if you're prepared."

But Orlando had no interest in the least and continued to attack her instead, "You're messy, I'm fine." Without giving up like that, she told him: "I'm really not thinking. I used to be when I was younger, but I changed my ways for the better … I'm not trying to take your weight off, I'm 24 years old and far beyond that ".

He then begged him to give him a chance, which he quickly rejected because he "doesn't mess up." Still, Celina did not step back and replied: "I am not messy, I promise … just an opportunity", before adding: "Just the opportunity to meet you and vibrate. And then, if you feel comfortable with meeting, we can do that also. I want to build your trust. "

However, Orlando still refused again and again to the point where Celina said "she was still trying to be faithful" and complained about being curved by him. In response to this, he simply said: "Because you are messy." This led Celina to answer: "No matter who you fuck with, it will be public. So why say that about me when it's the same for you too?"

"I have only been one person publicly," Orlando replied, to which Celina replied: "That's why it doesn't matter who you go public with next time it's going to explode. But you want to bend me because I've been public with some." Orlando still rejected her and said connecting with Celina is not "worth it," which led her to end their conversation all together. "Lol wow thanks … take care love," he said.

Orlando has previously been in an intermittent relationship with Draya since 2013. However, they separated at the end of last year.