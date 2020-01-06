Celebrities bathe love at birthday girl Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is not only a success among the masses, but is also loved and adored by everyone in the industry. From her co-stars to her friends in B-town, Deepika shares an impeccable relationship with many Bollywood fans. From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, the diva has managed to make many friends throughout her career.

On social networks, the stars wished the lovely lady on her 34th birthday with beautiful messages and nostalgic photos. Publishing stories and making publications, actors like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Tamannaah Bhatia, Madhuri Dixit, Diana Penty and many more bathed DeePee with love and blessings for their day and year ahead.

Scroll to read the beautiful wishes and words your friends said to Deepika.

Happy Birthday handsome! Have a wonderful day and a blessed year. @deepikapadukone ðÂÂÂÂŸÂÂÂÂ˜ÂÂÂÂ˜ðÂÂÂÂŸÂÂÂÂ˜ÂÂÂÂ˜ pic.twitter.com/cGgJHtB8rT – Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) January 5, 2020

I wish you a day full of laughter and surrounded by your loved ones. I wish you enjoy the best of everything in life. Happy Birthday @deepikapadukoneâÂÂ¤ – Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 5, 2020

Happy Birthday queen @deepikapadukone ðÂÂŸ ¥ ³âÂÂ ¤ï¸ÂÂ – Mrunal Thakur (@ mrunal0801) January 5, 2020