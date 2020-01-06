Carolina Hurricanes makes a final offer for Justin Williams to return this season, according to the report

Justin Williams suspended his career at the NHL in September when he announced that he would be moving away from the Carolina hurricanes. In the middle of the 2019-20 season, it is reported that the team is making a final offer to play this year.

On Monday, John Shannon reported Carolina made the former Hurricanes captain a final offer to return for the second half of the season. While not reporting on the likelihood of Williams returning to the NHL, Shannon also wrote that Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning might be interested in Williams services If you don't sign with Carolina.

The 38-year-old forward has played 18 seasons in the NHL and played two separate seasons with Carolina, one from 2003-09, during which he played an important role in the victory of the 2006 Stanley Hurricane Cup championship. He returned to the organization in 2017 and was named team captain on September 13, 2018. Williams took Carolina to the postseason for the first time in 10 years last season before his contract expired, doubting his future with the team.

"This is the first time in my life that I am not sure of my aspirations regarding hockey," Williams said before training camp in September through a press release. "Since I can remember, all of my offseason until this point has been hockey and doing what is necessary to prepare for the next season. Due to my current indecision and without the kind of mental and physical commitment that I'm used to have, I've decided to get away from the game. "

Williams has still played at a high level in the past two years with the Hurricanes (104 points in 164 games of 2017-19) and would serve as an improvement for virtually any group of eaves in the group, if he decides to return.