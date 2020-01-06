Carlos Ghosn's escape began with a trip on a public train

"We recognize that there are several criticisms of Japan's criminal justice procedures, but each country has a different criminal justice system," he said, adding: "It is not appropriate to simply focus on one part of the system when comparing it with other countries."

The details of Mr. Ghosn's escape are still emerging.

In Japan, local media reported that surveillance cameras showed him leaving his rental house in Tokyo on December 29. According to media reports in Turkey, he boarded a private plane in Osaka and flew to Istanbul, then took a second plane to Beirut

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing an anonymous source, that Ghosn was smuggled through the Kansai International Airport into a type of box that is often used for concert teams. He said that the private aircraft terminal at that airport was essentially empty, and that large luggage did not fit in the airport scanners.

An airport customs officer, Akira Taniguchi, said the baggage inspection was done in two stages. In the first, a private security company that uses X-rays and other equipment checks if there are items that are not allowed on board, such as guns or knives.

In the second stage, customs officials verify whether the bags contain items that cannot be brought or taken from Japan, such as drugs and some food. They use X-ray machines, metal detectors, drug detectors and dogs for that step.

When asked if Mr. Ghosn had eluded these measures, Mr. Taniguchi said: "We cannot comment on this."

Mr. Ghosn was accompanied outside of Japan by an American security consultant named Michael Taylor, a former Green Beret, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.