Burned Australia prepares for a new forest fire threat | News

Firefighters in Australia took advantage of the colder weather on Tuesday to try to strengthen the containment lines of about 200 fires burning in the southeast of the country, as two more people were reported missing.

The fires that began in September spread over more than 8 million hectares (19.8 million acres) of land, an area almost the size of Austria, killing 25 people and destroying or damaging thousands of homes across the southeast of the country.

Smoke from fires has been detected more than 12,000 kilometers (7,400 miles) away in Chile and Argentina, meteorological authorities said in South American countries.

On Tuesday, two men were reported missing in New South Wales. Police did not reveal the identity of the men, but said one was a 70-year-old man.

Recovery fund

The Australian Insurance Council on Tuesday increased its estimate of fire damage claims to more than 700 million Australian dollars ($ 485.59 million), and claims are expected to increase significantly as people can return to damaged areas because of the fires

Building impact assessment teams continue to work through fire-affected areas to assess property damage. So far this season, 1,588 houses destroyed and more than 20,000 buildings saved. Since January 1, 672 homes have been lost. This figure is likely to increase. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/FLjafbZccv – NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 6, 2020

Thousands of people have been left homeless, while many of the rural cities have spent days without electricity, telecommunications and, in some cases, without drinking water. Rescue and support efforts coordinated by the military continue.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has been criticized for his handling of the crisis, promised Monday 2 billion Australian dollars ($ 1.4 million) for a newly established National Forest Fire Recovery Agency to help communities devastated

Black ashes and fire debris are washed in Boydtown Beach and the banks of the Nullica River in Eden, Australia (Tracey Nearmy / Reuters)

On land, firefighters were working to gain as much control as possible about the huge fires before the expected return of high temperatures and high winds later this week.

Monday's rain offered modest relief, but it was not strong enough to extinguish the fires, and in some places, hindered firefighters' preparations by hampering the burning.

"They are trying to secure fire lines where they can and minimize where these fires will be burned again when conditions get hot," Rob Rogers, NSW Deputy Commissioner of Rural Fire Service (RFS) told reporters in a morning briefing.

Many of the fires have become so great that only sustained rain will put them out.