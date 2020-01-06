Britain's "most prolific rapist,quot; is imprisoned for life

"He was straight in 2014," he sent a text message to a friend of a victim, prosecutors said. "2015 is his breakthrough for the gay world hahaha."

In another text, he said: "Take a sip of my secret poison, I will make you fall in love."

But secretly, Mr. Sinaga collected the evidence that finally proved the case of prosecutors against him. He kept some men's belongings as trophies, prosecutors said. He stored assault movies on two cell phones. Then he looked for his victims on Facebook and tried to add them as friends.

And some agreed. One was so unaware of what had happened that he returned with his girlfriend to Mr. Sinaga's apartment the next day, trying to show him that he had only been recovering from one night and had not slept with another woman, British news reports said .

For the most part, prosecutors said, Mr. Sinaga maintained a consistent pattern in his attacks. After midnight, he delayed outside the clubs, waiting for mostly straight men who had been separated from their friends or expelled by guards.

Taking advantage of their diverse needs: the batteries in their phones had run out, or they had run out of money for a taxi home, or were sick from drinking, Mr. Sinaga convinced them to follow him to his home, where he said they could sleep on the floor or have a few more drinks.

Once there, investigators believe Mr. Sinaga was probably drugging his victims with gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, or GHB, which is sometimes used recreationally as a club drug.

At her hearing at the Crown Court in Manchester on Monday, Judge Suzanne Goddard said she had considered sentencing Sinaga to life in prison without the possibility of parole, an unprecedented punishment for a crime other than murder, before establishing the minimum term of 30 years. They said British news reports.