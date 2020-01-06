Brielle Biermann removes lip fillings to make her look like her own age

Instagram

Brielle Biermann It is making a major change in its appearance. The daughter of Kim Zolciak He revealed to his Instagram followers that he would return to his natural lips, abandoning his lip fillings he had had for a long time.

The 22-year-old wrote in the post on January 4: "It dissolved my lips yesterday … I will soon look like 18-year-old Brie." He continued writing next to a photo of her posing in a car, "2020 new year, me new! Black and blue for a few days."

The "Do not be late …"Star also shared several recoil photos that were taken during times when he didn't have the fillings." I know everyone knows that these lips are not the vibes, "subtitled one of the photos." I was 16 or 17 here. "

Brielle's gaze had always been the reason she received criticism in recent years. Some people thought that his lips "were too big" and asked him to stop doing the work on his face. Now that he seemed to hear the suggestion, many supported his decision.

Brielle first received lip fillers from the same doctors who worked with the Kardashian family in 2015. "Thank you, thank you, thank you !!! to my favorite, @ simonourianmd1 !!!" Then she wrote with a video of her receiving the injections. "My lips are my biggest insecurity and I am very happy with my results now! You really are the best! Although I hate needles, you made it very easy! Thanks again #simonourian #epione."

On his decision to let his daughter get lip fillings, Kim Zolciak said earlier: "She has always talked about wanting bigger lips. She turned 18, I took her to the best. That is her decision, her choice."The true housewives of Atlanta"Alumbre said in 2018". I took her to the best. He was very open because he said he didn't want other girls to feel that she didn't know there was no choice. So, she shared that with the world. "

Responding to criticism, Kim added: "Then they say: & # 39; You look like a duck, you look awful, they look terrible, blah, blah, blah & # 39 ;, and Brielle says: & # 39; Well, fuck , maybe I shouldn't say anything. I said: & # 39; No, basically you just do it & # 39 ;.