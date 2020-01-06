Brielle Biermann dissolves lip fillings and shows her natural beauty in a new photo

After always appearing on social networks with increasingly large lips, it seems that Kim Zolciak's daughter, Brielle Biermann, is ready to change that in the new year.

Previously, the 22-year-old told her followers that she would undergo lip filling dissolution sessions to get a more natural beauty look in 2020.

That said, he is back on his platform to show people his progress and his pout definitely looks smaller and more natural even though he had begun to dissolve his lip injections only a few days before.

The reality show star not only shook the smallest lips, but also seems to have abandoned its usual shine, opting for a softer and softer lipstick.

Brielle looked amazing and as safe as ever.

In the caption, he wrote: "First day of work in 2020. Last interview of season 8 of Don & # 39; t’t Be Tardy,quot;.

In Instagram stories, Brielle also talked about her procedures and said she will make sure to document more about them in the future.

As you can imagine, after complaining for years that Brielle's lips were getting too big, fans were happy to see that she was looking for a more natural beauty that would also make her see more of her age.

That said, they didn't hesitate to react to the post in the comments section, writing things like: ‘You look amazing! Natural is much better. "/" Such a natural beauty. "/" Beautiful without the fillings. You never needed it in the first place! "

It is no secret that the young woman began receiving injections in the lips due to her insecurity, but it seems that the new decade has brought her a new confidence and Brielle is finally ready to show her natural appearance.



