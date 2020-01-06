Brad Pitt wins the Internet with his joke & # 39; Titanic & # 39; for Leonardo DiCaprio in Golden Globes

The actor of & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; He also mocks his numerous dating rumors while accepting his Best Actor award in a supporting role in any movie.

Up News Info –

Brad Pitt cracked a "Titanic"joke addressed to his"Once upon a time in Hollywood"co-star Leonardo Dicaprio at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. The 56-year-old actor won the Best Actor award in a supporting role in any film for his portrayal of a double doubles called Cliff Booth in the Quentin TarantinoDirected by the movie.

Giving thanks to his "partner in crime, LDC" in his acceptance speech, he praised "The reborn"star" is an all-star. He's a gentleman and I wouldn't be here without you, man. I thank you. "Then he added:" Still, I would have shared the raft, "referring to the long debate about whether Jack of DiCaprio could have fit in the door with Kate WinsletRose in the James Cameron movie.

The camera then looked at DiCaprio, who responded with a big smile from his seat, while the audience burst into laughter.

Fans also reacted quickly to Pitt's joke on Twitter, and some people called him "legend." One wrote: "Brad calls Leo & # 39; LDC & # 39; and leaves a joke of TITANIC = absolute legend". Another similarly published, "Still, I would have shared the raft." – The legend Brad Pitt to Leo DiCaprio re: TITANICAL controversy, and thus demonstrating why it is a legend. "

A third user added: "Brad Pitt made a joke of the Titanic during his acceptance speech #GoldenGlobes? * Chef's kiss *" Someone else intervened, "Who knew that Brad was a comedian? He would have shared the raft. Me too. , LDC, me too #GoldenGlobes. "

In another part of his speech, Pitt gave "all my respect" to his fellow nominees, including Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino Y Joe Pesci. He also thanked Tarantino "for the movie, one I will never forget." He added: "I appreciate it, brother. I really appreciate it."

He also joked about his numerous dating rumors while mentioning his parents. "They are back in the Ozarks," he said of his father and mother. "I wanted to bring my mother, but I couldn't because any woman I am with her says I'm dating, and it would be awkward."

<br />

Earlier that night, when he was interviewed on the red carpet, Pitt was asked about the possibility of bumping into his ex Jennifer Aniston in the event of Sunday, January 5. "I'll meet Jen, she's a good friend. Yes," she told ET. "The second most important meeting of your year? I understand," he continued joking, adding: "That was a play in & # 39; Friends & # 39;. They said that."

<br />

Aniston attended the ceremony when she was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her role in "The morning show"She, however, lost the title of"The crown"star Olivia Colman.