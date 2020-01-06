Brad Pitt wins the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor while Jennifer Aniston watches it – Watch the video

That's what romantic novels are made of, and fans can't help noticing how fate seems to be joining Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, or at least in the same room. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston married on July 29, 2000 and divorced on October 2, 2005. Now, almost 20 years after the time they said their "I two," Jennifer Aniston found herself watching while Brad Pitt won the Best supporting actor Golden Globo on Sunday night. Brad Pitt played the role of Cliff Booth and especially thanked Quentin Tarantino, who produced, wrote and directed the film.

Jennifer Aniston was nominated in the category of best actress for her role as Alex Levy in Apple & # 39; s The morning show.

It was when Brad Pitt thanked co-star and fellow nominee Leonardo DiCaprio (who played Rick Dalton in Once upon a time in Hollywood) that fans could see Jennifer Aniston looking from a table in the back. She seemed touched by Brad Pitt's sweet words and could be seen with a visible reaction on her face to her ex-husband's speech.

Although the two didn't seem to take pictures together (yes, fans were desperately waiting for one), he spoke with Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight, where he referred to Jennifer as a "good friend."

You can see a picture of Jennifer Aniston looking at Brad Pitt as he delivers his acceptance speech at the 77 Golden Globes below.

Brad has undergone many changes since he and Angelina Jolie announced their separation in September 2016. Almost four years later, Brad Pitt seems to have emerged stronger and even more complete since the breakup. There is no doubt that the divorce wreaked havoc on both Pitt and Jolie, but Brad has stated that since his breakup, he has suffered a great deal of self-reflection and introspection.

It has been open to the public about going to Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and living a sober lifestyle. If winning a Golden Globe is an indication, the consensus is that Brad Pitt is fine.

You can see Brad Pitt's 2020 Golden Globes acceptance speech in the following video player.

Are you a Brad Pitt fan? Was he glad he won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a movie?

Did you expect Brad and Jennifer to take a picture together, at least for the old days? Congratulations to Brad Pitt for his victory in the Golden Globe!



