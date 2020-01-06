Brad Pitt on the fascination around his personal life disaster

Brad Pitt He is used to making headlines.

If it's your public divorce from Angelina Jolie or the latest dating rumors, reports never stop.

The 56-year-old actor reflected on the fascination around his personal life during Monday's episode of WTF With marc maron.

"I'm like fodder mag garbage. I don't know," he said. "Because of my personal life disaster, probably."

However, Pitt said he "has some good,quot; when it comes to tips to escape from paparazzi.

"I got some good getaways that I won't reveal here because they are still at stake," he said.

The winner of the Golden Globe talked about being recognized during an interview with Variety in November.

"I put on a dinosaur mask and was recognized in New York City," he said. Adam Sandler at the time. "I don't know what it is, especially when people grow up with you."

But do you ever read about yourself?

"I don't go out of my way to avoid it; I just don't look for it," he said. The New York Times in December. "I don't know how many women have said that I've been dating in the last two or three years, and none of that is true. I just realized something, but maybe it doesn't mean anything."