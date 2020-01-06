Brad Pitt jokes that he has a "disaster of a personal life,quot;

It turns out that Brad Pitt also considers his love life a disaster since his divorce from Angelina Jolie. As fans know, the actor is often in the spotlight due to random dating rumors that have never been confirmed.

Besides, that means the paparazzi follow Brad virtually anywhere.

Fortunately, he also mentioned that throughout his career, he has learned how to avoid them properly!

While he was a guest on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, he talked with the host about some aspects of his personal life and it seems that Brad has reached a point where he can joke about the romantic side.

The interview, which took place before his great victory at the Golden Globes, also featured his co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio.

At some point during the chat, the topic became about the paparazzi and it was when Brad mocked his messy love life.

‘I'm just like mag fodder crap. Because of my personal life disaster, probably. "

"You have a very exciting personal life," Leo joked to his co-star.

Then, Brad explained that while it is sometimes really annoying to take pictures of him in public, he has some methods to avoid annoying paparazzi.

"I have some good getaways that I will not reveal here because they are still at stake," said the actor.

In fact, lately, Brad has been receiving a lot of attention in the media for his supposed love interests to the point that he even joked about it during his speech of acceptance of the Golden Globes, saying that: "I wanted to bring my mother but not I could "Because any woman I stand with, they say I'm dating.



