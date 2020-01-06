Brad Pitt jokes about the reason why his mother did not attend the Golden Globes with him. Here is why he says it would have been "awkward!"

Last night at the Golden Globes, Brad Pitt returned home with the prestigious award for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. And since he was prepared for honor along with several other notable names, winning must have felt particularly good.

As you know, he had serious competition since names like Anthony Hopkins, Tom Hanks, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci were also nominated in the same category.

That said, he did not hesitate to talk about this during his acceptance speech, saying that: “ You know, when I was starting, these names that had just appeared: Pacino, Pesci, Hanks and my de facto mentor from afar Sir Tony Hopkins .. They were like gods to me and this is an honor in itself. All my respect, honestly. "

However, this is not the first time Brad receives this award.

He also won in 1996 for his role in 12 Monkeys.

Brad proceeded to thank his co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, and the film's director, Quentin Tarantino, before also celebrating his mother!

He joked about the reason why she and her father were unable to attend the awards ceremony.

‘I wanted to bring my mother, but I couldn't. ‘Because, any woman I stand next to says I'm dating. It would be awkward, "he told the audience.

Actually, his parents were only in the Ozarks at that time and couldn't.

But, of course, he is not wrong about dating rumors, since they have been following him since his separation from Angelina Jolie.

To make matters worse, not one but three of his ex were also at the Golden Globes last night!



