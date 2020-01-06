Brad Pitt compares with & # 39; Trash Mag Fodder & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLb5edd5dec59be6c3dd75ed41f3cf05bb9% %MINIFYHTMLb5edd5dec59be6c3dd75ed41f3cf05bb10%

In a new episode of the podcast & # 39; WTF With Marc Maron & # 39 ;, Angelina Jolie's ex-husband admits to Leonardo DiCaprio that he is an easy target for the tabloids due to his & # 39; disaster of a personal life & # 39 ;.

Brad Pitt He has mocked his private life by biting his own messy personal matters.

The twice divorced actor admitted that he is an easy sensational target during an argument with his friend Leonardo Dicaprio in a new episode of "WTF with Marc Maron"podcast.

"I'm like meat crap," joked Pitt, who has two failed high-profile marriages with actresses. Jennifer Aniston Y Angelina Jolie. "Because of my personal life disaster, probably."

Brad continued explaining that he has perfected certain techniques to evade paparazzi cameras when he is away from home, but declined to disclose what they are.

"I have some good getaways that I won't reveal here because they are still at stake," he joked.

Brad also mocked his chaotic personal life while receiving his award for Best Supporting Actor in the Golden Globes on Sunday (January 5), joking: "I wanted to bring my mother, but I couldn't, because anyone next to me, they say I'm dating. "