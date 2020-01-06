Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston meet at the party after the 2020 Golden Globes

Jennifer Aniston Y Brad Pitt He attended the same party after the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday.
The 50-year-old actress and the 55-year-old actor were at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, for Netflix's big evening.
An eyewitness told E! Pitt News sat in a booth with Leonardo Dicaprio and the rest of his Once upon a time … in Hollywood to emit. Martin Scorsese Y Robert de Niro He joined them too.
"Brad was in a very good mood and very sociable with everyone, except Jennifer Aniston, who kept his distance in a cabin one level higher than Brad," the source said.
Later in the evening, Pitt headed to the dance floor, where he spoke with some fans who approached him and posed for some selfies. Aniston sat in a cabin with Jason Bateman& # 39; wife, Amanda AnkaY Sandra Bullock. Guests at the party enjoyed several snacks, including egg rolls, fried chicken slides and zucchini noodles, and drank Moet and Chandon champagne.
However, the former "briefly interacted,quot; during the post-CAA party at the Sunset Tower in Los Angeles.
"They greeted very quickly," a source said. "Jen arrived after Brad. It was brief but (they) were very cordial and friendly and seemed happy to be there. They approached once they saw each other inside and seemed happy when they started hugging and greeting. Jen whispered something. To Brad, but it wasn't affectionate. They both didn't seem to want to make a big deal of being together in the same room, although it was a private party. They were trying to be discreet. Brad left shortly after and didn't stay long at the party. "
Again, Pitt chatted with DiCaprio while Aniston joined Bateman and Anka.
"Jen was in a very good mood," the source said. "He seemed very happy to be outside and mingle."
Early in the night, Pitt said Tonight entertainment he "will meet Jen,quot; and that "she is a good friend,quot;. In fact, Aniston was seen applauding and defending Pitt after winning the Best Supporting Actor in a Movie at the awards ceremony.
Of course, this should not come as a big surprise to fans of the former couple.
"They have been in contact in recent years and talk from time to time," a source told E! News in December 2019. "If they meet, they will congratulate and exchange jokes. They want the best for each other. There are no problems to be in the same place at the same time."