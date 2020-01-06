Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston meet at the party after the 2020 Golden Globes

Jennifer Aniston Y Brad Pitt He attended the same party after the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday.

The 50-year-old actress and the 55-year-old actor were at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, for Netflix's big evening.

An eyewitness told E! Pitt News sat in a booth with Leonardo Dicaprio and the rest of his Once upon a time … in Hollywood to emit. Martin Scorsese Y Robert de Niro He joined them too.

"Brad was in a very good mood and very sociable with everyone, except Jennifer Aniston, who kept his distance in a cabin one level higher than Brad," the source said.

Later in the evening, Pitt headed to the dance floor, where he spoke with some fans who approached him and posed for some selfies. Aniston sat in a cabin with Jason Bateman& # 39; wife, Amanda AnkaY Sandra Bullock. Guests at the party enjoyed several snacks, including egg rolls, fried chicken slides and zucchini noodles, and drank Moet and Chandon champagne.