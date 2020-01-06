Boubakary Soumare: Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea chasing Lille midfielder | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML7a24d174ec4bc123249686dd850143e59% %MINIFYHTML7a24d174ec4bc123249686dd850143e510%





%MINIFYHTML7a24d174ec4bc123249686dd850143e511% %MINIFYHTML7a24d174ec4bc123249686dd850143e512% Boubakary Soumare has made 23 appearances for Lille in all competitions of this period

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are chasing midfielder Lille Boubakary Soumare, who will probably be sold this month, Sky sports news has been said

It is also said that the Spanish clubs Real Madrid and Valencia are interested in the international U21 of France, which was signed by Paris Saint-Germain in a free transfer by the highly qualified sports director of Lille, Luis Campos.

An agreement could be reached within 10 days next week, although Lille would prefer to stay with him until after his home game of Ligue 1 against PSG on January 26 if they can.

Boubakary Soumare in action against Chelsea

Soumare, who has two and a half years left in his contract with Lille, is a frame-by-frame midfielder in the Paul Pogba mold and has impressed in 23 appearances in all competitions this season, including six in the Champions League .

He is expected to be the only one of Lille's promising stars to be sold this month, although striker Victor Osimhen, 21, and central Gabriel, 22, were also tracked by top clubs across Europe. .

Sky sports news He has already reported that Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have been monitoring the development of Osmihen, who scored only one goal less than Kylian Mbappe in the top French category this season, but will not leave unless Lille receives an offer that makes her cry.

The best Italian clubs are the favorites of Brazilian Gabriel at the moment, but he is another player that the club wants to wait until the summer before hearing the offers.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.