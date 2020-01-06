Bolton & # 39; prepared to testify & # 39; if cited in trial by political trial | USA news

The former national security adviser to the president of the United States, Donald Trump, John Bolton, said Monday that he is willing to testify in the expected impeachment trial of the president of the Senate in a surprise development that could complicate a one-week dispute over How the trial would develop.

"If the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify," Bolton said in a prepared statement. He declined to comment further.

Democrats have been pushing for Bolton and three senior administration officials to testify as part of the Senate trial. Trump Republicans have stood firm that any decision on the testimony of witnesses in the Senate trial must wait until opening statements are heard.

I have published a brief statement about the testimony on the political trial of Ukraine before the Senate at: https://t.co/Q3TwI2BzBp – John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) January 6, 2020

"John Bolton should testify," Mark Warner, the chief Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, said on Twitter.

The president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, the main Democrat in Congress, has not yet sent the articles of political judgment approved by the House to the Senate, putting a question mark on the calendar for a trial and gaining time for Democrats try to build the case for witnesses.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who Pelosi accuses of working to protect the president, has said a trial cannot begin until charges are formally sent to the chamber, although another senior Republican called Sunday for rules to change If Pelosi doesn't act soon.

"We are not going to let Nancy Pelosi use Senate rules to her advantage," Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally, told Fox News Channel.

Without the articles in hand, McConnell said Friday that senators would focus on "ordinary affairs," in the case of Monday, a nomination for a new head of the Small Business Administration.

The oldest of the House of Representatives could take any action would be Tuesday when he meets again, but the best Democrats have given no sign that they are set to move this week.

"I don't think it will be indefinite," the Democratic president of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, told CNN on Sunday when asked about the delay in the transmission of the articles of political judgment.

The Democratic-led House accused Trump of abusing his power for personal gain by asking Ukraine to announce a corruption investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the main contenders for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the elections November presidential.

He also accused the president of obstructing Congress by the direction of administration officials and agencies of not cooperating with the investigation of political trial.

Trump says he did nothing wrong and has dismissed his dismissal as a partisan attempt to undo his 2016 election victory.

The Senate, controlled by Republicans 53-47, is unlikely to vote to find the guilty president and remove him from office, an act that would have a two-thirds majority.

The Democrats have been hoping they could convince a few Republicans to side with them in their fight for witnesses, which would require a simple majority and could damage digging up the Trump evidence.