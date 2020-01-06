Blake Griffin: Detroit Pistons star considers knee surgery that ends the season | NBA News

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin is considering end-of-season surgery on his injured left knee

The six-time All-Star, which has missed the last four Pistons games and played only 18 games this season, will visit a specialist this week, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Monday.

Griffin underwent surgery on the same knee during the offseason, having struggled with the problem at the end of the 2018-19 Pistons campaign.

He is averaging 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 28.4 minutes per game this season while shooting 35.2 percent from the field and 24.3 percent from a 3-point range.















2:31



Highlights of the Detroit Pistons' visit to the Los Angeles Lakers in week 11 of the NBA season



That was a sharp decline in his performance in the third NBA team last season, when he averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 35.0 minutes while shooting 46.2 and 36.2 percent, respectively.

After arriving in the playoffs last season, Detroit is 13-24 and occupies 11th place in the Eastern Conference on the way to Tuesday's game at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Griffin is earning $ 34.2m (£ 26m) in 2019-20. After that, he has two seasons and approximately $ 75 million (£ 57 million) remaining in his contract, with the last year of the agreement as an option for the player.

Griffin, the No. 1 general pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, averaged 21.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 622 games (all starts) with Los Angeles Clippers (2010-18) and Pistons.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.