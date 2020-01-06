Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson make their romance official on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020

WENN / Avalon

The actor of & # 39; Barry & # 39; and the student of & # 39; Hart of Dixie & # 39; They make their first official public appearance as a couple at the ceremony on Sunday, January 5 after provoking rumors of appointments with a coffee date in late 2019.

Bill hader Y Rachel Bilson They made their debut as a couple on one of the biggest nights in Hollywood. Weeks after sending the Internet to boil with speculation that they are dating, the leader ofBarry"and the first"Hart of Dixie"The actress confirmed her romance by attending the 77th installment of the Golden Globe Awards together.

On Sunday, January 5, the 44-year-old actor who was nominated for Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy came to the red carpet, according to reports, holding the hand of his 38-year-old girlfriend. He wore a classic black tuxedo with a black bow tie and black shoes, while she opted for a low-cut black dress with a lace bodice.

Bilson's makeup artist, Amy Nadine, has also confirmed the status of the lovebird. Along with a series of behind-the-scenes captures of the actress's preparation for the event, Amy uploaded a photo of the couple before they went to the event to make their red carpet debut. "And they go to the Balloons! The cutest couple of all," she said in the caption.

Hader and Bilson began to shake their tongues in November 2019. At that time, they were seen enjoying a date at a restaurant in Los Angeles. They added more fuel to the swirling rumors when they were photographed drinking drinks at Starbucks in the hometown of Hader, Tulsa, Oklahoma, just a few days before Christmas. It was reported that his family joined them for the excursion.

This year's Golden Globes saw Hader competing for the best actor performance award for the second year in a row. Faced with tough competitions, he lost the title of Ramy Youssef who secured the victory with his performance as Ramy Hassan in "Ramy"Maggie Carey's ex-husband faced a similar defeat last year when he was beaten by"Kominsky's method"star Michael Douglas.