Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson make their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes

Rumors had been circulating for weeks that something was happening between Barry star Bill Hader and The o.c alum Rachel Bilson. And this weekend, the couple walked together on the red carpet at the Golden Globes and finally made their romance official.

Hader wore a traditional black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bowtie, while Bilson wore a black and gold dress to the floor with a lace bodice and puffy sleeves. The couple walked hand in hand, and when they posed for the photos, Hader put his arm around Bilson's waist.

They look amazing RACHEL BILSON AND BILL HADER US pic.twitter.com/Z6gl0Uu1FF – julia (@berkrman) January 6, 2020

Their red carpet debut was almost three weeks after the couple was seen in Oklahoma drinking coffee together. According to TMZ, the duo stopped at a Starbucks in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on December 21 for a quick drink. They were seen holding hands while running through the city, and also spent time with members of the Saturday night live alum family.

Hader and Bilson co-starred in the 2013 romantic comedy The list of things to do, like an unlikely couple that ends together. The film was written and directed by Maggie Carey, who was married to Hader at the time. They got married in 2006, but they separated in 2017, which was almost at the same time that Bilson ended their relationship with Hayden Christensen after ten years together.

Bilson and Christensen share a five-year-old daughter named Briar Rose. And, Hader and Carey share three daughters: Hannah Kathryn, 10, Harper, 7 and Hayley Clementine, 5.

It's official, you: Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson made their red carpet debut#Gold balloons pic.twitter.com/7Pw2D0Cpyd – Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) January 6, 2020

Bilson sparked some rumors of romance with Single former student Nick Viall last year after she left some flirty comments on her Instagram. But, it seems they are just friends.

Hader and Bilson attended the Golden Globes on Sunday night because he was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series: Musical or Comedy. However, he did not take the trophy home, since Ramy Youssef won the award for his performance in the Hulu series Ramy. Bill Hader won the Emmy in that category in September.

Ad

The first two seasons of Barry are available for transmission on HBO GO. And, the third season will premiere later this year.



Post views:

0 0