Beyonce wore over 300 carats of diamonds from Lorraine Schwartz at the Golden Globes

Beyonce Knowles Carter was dripping diamonds when she arrived at the 2020 Golden Globes with her husband Jay-Z Carter. Beyonce wore over 300 carats of diamonds from Lorraine Schwartz and a beautiful gold and black Schiaparelli dress. The mother of three 38-year-old children was nominated for her fourth Golden gGobe. She was nominated for her song "Spirit,quot; from The Lion King in the original song category. She didn't win the prize, since it went to Elton John and Bernie Taupin for (I'm going to) love me again since Rocketman. Although Beyonce did not win a Golden Globe, she certainly won high praise for her sense of fashion and style, and people can't stop talking about her beautiful appearance.

Jay-Z looked elegant in a satin-lined tuxedo jacket, a white shirt and a black bowtie. He wore black pants with the set. Beyonce wore a high-fashion Schiaparelli dress with a high-waisted black skirt and train and a gold bodice with amazing sleeves made of an elegant woven gold mesh. Beyonce wore her blond hair for the event, but it was the jewels that stood out and took center stage.

Beyonce is a big fan of Lorraine Schwartz and recently wore emerald and diamond jewelry at Diddy's 50th birthday party.

Lorraine Schwartz shared several photos, including a popular photo of Beyonce and Jay-Z while posing for the cameras. He also shared two close-up photos of Beyonce's earrings weighing approximately 250 carats and four rings totaling more than 73 carats combined.

Lorraine shared the following title along with the photo slideshow.

@Beyonce looked stunning at # GoldenGlobes2020 on earrings in more than 250 carats of #lorraineschwartz #diamonds and 4 rings weighing more than 73 carats. #mymuse #lorrainegirl 💛💎🐝💎💛

You can see the photo slideshow below.

Here is a close-up of the Beyonce earrings.

Beyonce shared additional photos of herself, including some full-length photos showing her full dress.

What do you think about the look of the Beyonce Golden Globes and their diamond jewels that weigh more than 300 carats? Do you like Lorraine Schwartz's jewelry and are you a fan of Beyonce's appearance in jewelry?

Did you like her Golden Globes style and her Schiaparelli dress?



