Beyonce is called & # 39; arrogant & # 39; for not giving ovation to Joaquin Phoenix in the Golden Globes

The singer of & # 39; Best Thing I Never Had & # 39; He sat while others stood and cheered on Joaquin as he went on stage to accept the Best Actor in a Movie – Drama award.

Having been praised for her beautiful appearance at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Beyonce Knowles now he is at the receiving end of the online reaction because of his reaction to Joaquin PhoenixVictory at the gala on Sunday, January 5. The R&B diva has been criticized for not giving the actor a big ovation when he was named winner of the Best Actor in a Movie – Drama for his lead role in "jester".

Stars, including Leonardo Dicaprio, Reese witherspoon, Ellen Degeneres and Joaquin's fiancee Rooney maraThey were seen standing and cheering for Joaquin when he took the stage to accept the prize. Meanwhile, Bey remained seated while the 45-year-old actor accompanied her.

Later, people turned to Twitter to call Bey for not giving Joaquin the treatment she deserved, and some called her "rude" and "arrogant." One commented: "Out of respect, she should have stood up. Wtf." Another added: "Pretty rude tbh."

Someone else criticized the creator of hits "Drunk in Love", @beyonce. You're a joke for not defending Joaquin Phoenix. It is understandable to make a statement. But that's just a poor sports spirit for someone who really deserved recognition. You are right and arrogant. And as an actress you are a joke. Smh You should apologize to him. "

But many others have defended Beyonce, with a tweet: "Beyonce sitting during the big ovation for Joaquin Phoenix's victory is the kind of energy I want to see from everyone in 2020." Another argued that the 38-year-old singer did not stand up because her dress "would have been a pain to get out of her chair and then pick it up to sit."

Another tried to explain that Bey's dress would get in the way of Joaquin while walking among the crowded audience, so she remained seated. "We don't believe any disaster here," said the user. "Most likely, he wouldn't stand up because he would be on his way when he passed by. She smiled and clapped."

Joaquin himself did not seem bothered because Beyonce did not give him a big ovation. He, on the other hand, became irritated after being taken to the press room to answer questions from journalists after his victory at the Golden Globe. The "his"Star said he was" cheated "in the room by someone who told him it was just for photos.

When a journalist asked him about the process of preparing for his role in "Joker," he replied: "Isn't it old news? I think I've talked about this for six months. I mean, right? I feel like I answered these questions. Do you want to hear a different version? Can I try to change it a little or what should I do? "