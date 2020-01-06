Ben White: Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham watch the defender | Soccer news





Ben White has become a regular Leeds during his Brighton loan period

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are among the clubs that monitor Brighton's defender, Ben White, during his current loan at Leeds.

It is believed that the three Premier League teams have been looking for him in recent games, with the 22-year-old who has become a regular on Marcelo Bielsa's team this season, making 25 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship and two in the Carabao Cup.

However, there is no breakdown clause in his loan for the entire Seagull season, so the most likely probability of an agreement this month would be for a club to buy it and agree to lend it directly to Leeds for the rest of the campaign. . .

Liverpool Premier League leaders are not expected to follow their reports on White in this window.

White was recently voted the best young player in the championship, in a poll voted by Sky sports readers

After almost 40,000 votes were cast in the survey of 10 players 22 years old or younger, the Leeds defender came first with 29 percent of the vote.

