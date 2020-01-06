Ben Stokes shoots again in Cape Town while batting continues | Cricket News

















Ben Stokes crushed 72 of 47 balls in Cape Town, a place where he now averages 100.75

When England plays in Cape Town, Ben Stokes is largely his crusader of the Cape.

There was a sense of deja vu from four previous years when Stokes smeared South African bowlers around and outside Newlands on Monday morning, accumulating 72 of 47 balls while dominating a 92nd spot in the fourth wicket with the centurion patient Dom Sibley

It was not his attack in the same stadium in 2016, when he looted a record 130 races before lunch on day two on the way to the second fastest double ton and the fastest 250 in the history of the Tests.

But it was another reminder that, as Australia and New Zealand discovered its cost during Stokes' bright summer of 2019, this is an incredibly difficult man to stop in the middle.

Stokes looked good in his ninth century of testing after beating seven-four and three-six against a side of Proteas friendly enough not to try it with the new Kookaburra available until he was 26, at which time he had already girded Keshav Maharaj and Dwaine Pretorius.

But Rassie van der Dussen, who did what Trent Boult could not do in the World Cup final, stayed within the limit rope, but his hopes of two tons in so many Tests in Cape Town, a place where now averages 100.75. deep in the side of the leg to catch Stokes.

At that time, 28 falls short of three figures, but after having increased England's advantage to 356, with its Maharaj four, six, four in one over a particular climax while pumping the spinner through the middle, threw it over his head and then hit him. Away with reverse work.

As the 28-year-old walked away, he seemed a little downcast, perhaps thinking that he could have surpassed Gilbert Jessop's record in the 76th century test of England's balls against Australia in The Oval in 1902, but he had produced what he required. England wanted fast races. He got them Work done.

The work done is becoming his thing with the bat.

Tests: 2

Average: 100.75

Courses: 403

HS: 258

If that keeps calm in the cauldron of the final of the Cricket World Cup in Lord & # 39; s in July; score a century of proof in the ashes on the same ground a month later to prepare a thrust ultimately useless for victory; or his greatest feat of all, Headingley, when he began as a kind of barnacle and ended vertiginously to ensure that England achieved a remarkable victory of a wicket over an Australia shocked by the shell, defends the team.

Stokes came to the side as an all-terrain, but with his batting progress and his bowling increasingly limited, probably due to a dicky knee, it is now the English version of Jacques Kallis instead of Andrew Flintoff.

He has a role to play with the ball, of course, but he is primarily a hitter. And one world class in that.

The batting average of the Stokes test is 36, but that increases to more than 40 since the beginning of 2016, a slender 2018 when he averaged only 26.85 and let him know what still weighs on his head to prevent that number be older

Since the beginning of 2019, that has increased to 47, with only Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith of Australia and his teammates Joe Root and Rory Burns driving more test races than he did in the previous calendar year.

Stokes batting average is on the rise

However, the numbers only tell half the story, with the great Stokes tickets also in great moments, another criterion of how to qualify someone as world class.

Headingley was the best example, of course, but there was also his hundred 85 balls against New Zealand in the second inning at Lord & # 39; s in 2015, having resurrected England from 30-4 in his first innings with a level Almost so lush. from 94 deliveries.

Stokes played a similar role against South Africa in The Oval in 2016, hitting 112 after his team slipped to 183-5 after choosing to hit. Like the New Zealand game, that also ended in a victory for England.

"There is a part of me that looks at Stokes' average and thinks that & # 39; he is a better player than that, he should average 45 & # 39 ;, but another part says: & # 39; you know what, Ben plays as it makes for the team, "said Nasser Hussain, after South Africa closed 126-2 in its unlikely search for a 438 record to win the second Test and take a 2-0 lead in the series.

4:09 The best of the action of day four of the second test between South Africa and England in Newlands in Cape Town The best of the action of day four of the second test between South Africa and England in Newlands in Cape Town

"Win matches for England, as we have seen several times. At five o'clock Tuesday night, when England is looking for that last wicket, Stokes tickets will be very useful for Joe Root."

"It allowed him to make a very positive statement. This game consists of putting bums in the seats as Stokes does that every time."

In the future, he has the feeling that he will mainly do it with his batting and his fielding, let's not forget that he managed five catches in the first entries of South Africa in Cape Town, instead of his bowling alley.

Of course, there was a gigantic spell in Headingley that preceded its excellent entries as England made sure it was pursuing what turned out to be a manageable target against Australia, but it has often been the fifth, sixth and, in Newlands on Monday, the seventh bowler used by root

Stokes' bowling has been left behind in his batting.

That is not because the captain does not value his assistant's bowling, much less, but because he wants to protect his prize-winning asset, one that is capable of winning games with the bat at different times. Also at home as crushing as it is a stabilizer.

Stokes is now a batter who leans a little, with his sewing used when England desperately needs wickets, since they were late on day four in Cape Town and may well be late on day five.

